Unauthorized pit crew charged with theft: DA

Three men have been busted after allegedly stripping cars of their tires and rims in the dead of night for six months, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.
“Under the cover of darkness, and armed with car jacks and lug wrenches, these defendants allegedly stole tires and rims from more than a dozen cars. This kind of thievery costs car owners thousands of dollars, but this crew is now officially out of business,” she said in a Dec. 17 statement.
Jonathan Pacheco of Corona was identified as the main defendant, and had fled to Pennsylvania when it became known that he was wanted by police. He was apprehended and extradited to Queens earlier in the week.
Pacheco worked alongside Fabian Rodriguez of Corona and Jacob Martinez of Brooklyn to rob car owners of approximately $42,000 worth of tires and rims between November 2019 and May 2020.
The alleged crimes began Nov. 7, 2019 when Pacheco stole all four tires and rims from a 2019 Honda Civic near 233rd Street in Oakland Gardens just past midnight. He then propped up car on milk crates for the owner to find the next morning, all of which was caught on video surveillance.
Katz said the ring of thieves continued the crimes in a variety of neighborhoods over the six-month stretch, striking Bellerose, Hollis, Forest Hills, Middle Village, Fresh Meadows, Flushing, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Glendale, Jamaica Hills, Bayside, Maspeth and Rego Park.
According to the complaint, an undercover officer met with and purchased Honda rims from Pachecho in early 2020.
Another officer later reviewed Pachecho’s cell phone location information, which placed him at the scene of one of his thefts during the hours surveillance cameras caught an individual taking four tires and rims from a 2019 Honda Civic Sport on Dec. 12, 2019 in Floral Park.
Katz said Pecheco participated in at least 14 thefts. He was arraigned Dec. 17 and charged on three complaints charging him with auto stripping in the first degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree. He’ll return to court Feb. 11. If convicted, he faces up to 7 years in prison.
Rodriguez was also charged with the same crimes, while Martiez with the latter two. They’re set to return to court Feb. 18 and 4, respectively, and face up to 7 and 4 years in prison.
Thefts of entire cars have increased 68 percent in the last year — there have been 8,635 reported grand larceny auto cases in the city thus far in 2020, compared to 5,430 in 2019. About 28 percent have occurred in Queens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.