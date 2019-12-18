Unauthorized immigrant licenses now legal in NYS

New York’s Green Light Law goes into effect today, Dec. 16, allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for drivers’ licenses.

“I grew up undocumented,” said Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Jackson Heights) at a press conference at Make The Road NY headquarters. “I never thought I would see this day happen.”

The state legislature passed the measure in June, joining 12 other states and the District of Columbia. Immigrant advocacy groups across the state pushed for the bill. The Business Council of New York State backed it, touting economic growth.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office found that 150,000 of the estimated 525,000 undocumented immigrants in the city would get licenses if the Green Light Law took effect. Auto sales would go up by an estimated 2.7 percent. The policy would bring the state $9.6 million in driver’s license fees, and $1.4 million of that money would go to the MTA, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

Some have objected. Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns argued in a lawsuit that the measure violated federal law and would make New Yorkers less safe but the case was dismissed in November “because the law is legal,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Any claim of victory by the Governor or the Attorney General are hollow,” Kearns said in a statement, according to reports. “We still don’t know whether the Green Light Law is constitutional. The Judge did not tell me I have to issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. All we know is that the County Clerks statewide have to wait to either be prosecuted or removed from office.”

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe of the Northern District of New York dismissed a suit filed by Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, who argued compliance with the law will put him in conflict with federal immigration law. Sharpe ruled Merola didn’t have the proper standing to bring the case.

The state used to allow undocumented immigrants to apply for and obtain the licenses but ended the policy in 2001 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. A 2002 executive order by Gov. George Pataki required applicants provide a Social Security number. In 2007, Gov. Eliot Spitzer tried three times to allow undocumented immigrants be issued driver’s licenses. First Spitzer issued the rule as an executive order, only to withdraw it; then he introduced it as a legislative bill, but it was easily defeated in the Senate; and then he introduced as an administrative measure through the Department of Motor Vehicles, which was withdrawn in the face of opposition.