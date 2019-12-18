Unauthorized immigrant licenses now legal in NYS

New York’s Green Light Law goes into effect today, Dec. 16, allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for drivers’ licenses.
“I grew up undocumented,” said Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Jackson Heights) at a press conference at Make The Road NY headquarters. “I never thought I would see this day happen.”
The state legislature passed the measure in June, joining 12 other states and the District of Columbia. Immigrant advocacy groups across the state pushed for the bill. The Business Council of New York State backed it, touting economic growth.
City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office found that 150,000 of the estimated 525,000 undocumented immigrants in the city would get licenses if the Green Light Law took effect. Auto sales would go up by an estimated 2.7 percent. The policy would bring the state $9.6 million in driver’s license fees, and $1.4 million of that money would go to the MTA, according to the Comptroller’s Office.
Some have objected. Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns argued in a lawsuit that the measure violated federal law and would make New Yorkers less safe but the case was dismissed in November “because the law is legal,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.
“Any claim of victory by the Governor or the Attorney General are hollow,” Kearns said in a statement, according to reports. “We still don’t know whether the Green Light Law is constitutional. The Judge did not tell me I have to issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. All we know is that the County Clerks statewide have to wait to either be prosecuted or removed from office.”
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe of the Northern District of New York dismissed a suit filed by Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, who argued compliance with the law will put him in conflict with federal immigration law. Sharpe ruled Merola didn’t have the proper standing to bring the case.
The state used to allow undocumented immigrants to apply for and obtain the licenses but ended the policy in 2001 after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. A 2002 executive order by Gov. George Pataki required applicants provide a Social Security number. In 2007, Gov. Eliot Spitzer tried three times to allow undocumented immigrants be issued driver’s licenses. First Spitzer issued the rule as an executive order, only to withdraw it; then he introduced it as a legislative bill, but it was easily defeated in the Senate; and then he introduced as an administrative measure through the Department of Motor Vehicles, which was withdrawn in the face of opposition.
1 comment:
stan chaz posted at 6:48 pm on Mon, Dec 16, 2019.
It’s about time that the undocumented among us can once again obtain licenses in order to drive & work & support themselves and their families without fear.
It’s a win-win for everybody involved, despite the protestations of officials such as Erie Country Kearns , who is grandstanding in order to get re-elected, when he knows full well that this is already the accepted law in 12 other states.
Kearns calls the undocumented illegal immigrants. To call them illegal dehumanizes them and divorces us from thinking of them as human beings. As Holocaust survivor and refugee Elie Wiesel said: “No human being is illegal”.
This is a sad time for America, with families separated at the border and innocent children held in cages. Wiesel, who had seen children killed in the death camps, told undocumented immigrants:
“You, who are so-called illegal aliens, must know that no human being is illegal. That is a contradiction in terms. Human beings can be beautiful or more beautiful, they can be fat or skinny, they can be right or wrong, but illegal? How can a human being be illegal?”
“Because, once you label a people ‘illegal,’ that is exactly what the Nazis did to Jews.’ You do not label a people ‘illegal.’ …They are immigrants who crossed illegally. They are immigrants who crossed without papers. They are immigrants who crossed without permission. …But they are not an illegal people.”
We hear every day of new lies being told against undocumented immigrants, that the “illegals” are rapists and murderers, that they are destroying America. In the beautiful diversity of Queens New York we know full well that this is a lie. And we both welcome and appreciate the immigrants, both documented and undocumented, who live and work here and make America great, just as they have done for many generations before us.
With the passage of this law, the Statue of Liberty, our Lady of the Harbor, must be smiling just a bit more today.