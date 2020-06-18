You might think a bill that passed unanimously in both houses of the state Legislature has a veto-proof majority in its favor. But then you don’t know the ways of Albany.
Case in point is a bill designed to ensure that only clean soil is used to fill holes dug into the bottom of Jamaica Bay. Carried by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), it recently passed both houses with no dissent.
But last year Gov. Cuomo vetoed a similar bill. And just because the votes this year were unanimous, that doesn’t mean they stay that way if Cuomo did it again and the Legislature tried to override him, according to Addabbo. That’s because the Republicans may not go along with an override. And while there are 40 Democrats in the 63-seat Senate, they would need 42 votes to reach the two-thirds majority needed for an override.
In fact, given the likelihood an override effort would fail, and the fact that Cuomo would not forget who supported it, it probably would not even be attempted with the Jamaica Bay protection bill, Addabbo said.
“You’d have to be so certain the issue is strong enough for a veto override ...” he said. “I don’t know if this is the one for an override.”
But Addabbo and Pheffer Amato did at least get the measure passed unanimously. It would permanently extend an existing law, put in place in 2014, that corrected the longstanding problem of using sub-quality dredging material to fill in the “borrow pits” of Jamaica Bay — underwater ditches where soil has been removed to be used elsewhere. The law is set to expire on June 30, 2022. The bill also seeks to improve the standards for evaluating the condition of the bay.
“I know the current and future conditions of Jamaica Bay are important issues for many of my constituents,” Addabbo said in a statement announcing the bill’s passage. “The bay has seen a resurgence in marine life since laws were enacted to protect the waters from unfit dredging materials and other contaminants, and is healthier than it has been in decades. The delicate and unique ecology of the Bay demands that we implement permanent protections to safeguard against any actions that may result in a loss of wildlife, compromised water quality, or other negative consequences.”
“Jamaica Bay has been a successful result of what happens when government and community come together to protect our environment,” Pheffer Amato said. “We have made so much progress bringing wildlife and an ecological system to this Bay that hasn’t been seen in generations, and we have to ensure that we keep this progress going. Senator Addabbo and I are ready to keep working with the Governor’s office to get it done, and the passage of this bill is a great first step.”
It’s the desired increase in standards for the soil that could go into the borrow pits that makes the bill unpalatable to Cuomo’s administration, said Addabbo, who credited bay activist Dan Mundy Jr. with pressing the issue and getting the initial law passed in 2014.
Hurricane Sandy in 2012 was the precipating event that drove the effort to improve the quality of the fill, the senator said.
Addabbo added that he was to meet with the state Department of Environmental Conservation about which standard is appropriate for the soil that should be allowed, but the coronavirus crisis put that off.
