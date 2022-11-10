After resigning from his position as city Department of Buildings commissioner, last week, Eric Ulrich took to social media with a Schwarzenegger-esque vow, “I will be back.”
Ulrich, formerly a three-term Republican councilmember representing District 32, reportedly became a focus of a criminal gambling probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and had his phone seized on Nov. 1.
“I’m truly grateful for the overwhelming support and encouragement I have received over the past week. I stepped down as [Buildings commissioner] so that I would not be a distraction to the Agency or the Administration,” he posted on Twitter.
“I will be back. Thank you again!” he said.
Ulrich was tapped by Mayor Adams in May to lead the DOB after serving as a senior advisor for the administration.
“This morning, Eric Ulrich tendered his resignation as DOB commissioner in an effort to, in his words, avoid ‘unnecessary distraction for the Adams administration,’” Fabien Levy, spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office, said in a prepared statement last Thursday.
He continued, “We have accepted his resignation, appreciate him taking this step, and wish him well. We have no further knowledge of any investigation and, out of respect for his and his family’s privacy, have nothing further to add.”
In the meantime, First Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik will serve as acting commissioner and no city services will be impacted, according to the statement.
Ulrich was reportedly approached near his home in Rockaway Park by investigators with a search warrant last Tuesday, according to The New York Times.
The scope and focus of the investigation are not yet known but outlets have reported that, according to sources, the conduct relates to his time in City Council, not in the DOB, and involves debts racked up during back-room card games linked to the Mafia.
The New York Post reported that the investigation has been ongoing for a year.
After the news broke, Adams told reporters that it was too early to say whether Ulrich would be fired, according to the Daily News. “We’re going to take it as the days go,” he said.
While serving in the City Council, Ulrich wrote a letter in support of Howard Beach businessman and Bonanno crime family associate Robert Pisani, who was facing federal charges for collection of an unlawful gambling debt.
Ulrich also reported gambling winnings between $5,000 and $47,999 in 2016 and 2017, which he reported to the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board.
He could not be reached for comment.
