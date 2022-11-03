Eric Ulrich, former councilman for District 32, reportedly had his phone seized by investigators for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and was questioned as part of an illegal gambling investigation.
Ulrich, who served as one of Mayor Adams’ senior advisors before being appointed to commissioner of the city Department of Buildings back in May, was approached near his home in Rockaway Park by investigators with a search warrant, according to The New York Times.
The scope and focus of the investigation are not yet known but outlets have reported that, according to sources, the conduct relates to his time in City Council, not in the DOB, and involve debts racked up during back-room card games. The New York Post reported that the investigation has been ongoing for a year.
On Wednesday morning, Adams told reporters that it was too early to say whether Ulrich would be fired, according to the Daily News.
“We’re going to take it as the days go,” he said.
Adams continued, “The DA’s Office is going to do their review and that review will determine how we move forward.”
While serving in the City Council, Ulrich wrote a letter in support of Howard Beach businessman and Bonanno crime family associate Robert Pisani, who was facing federal charges for collection of an unlawful gambling debt.
Ulrich also reported gambling winnings between $5,000 and $47,999 in 2016 and 2017, which he reported to the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board.
Ulrich could not be reached for comment.
