Former District 32 Councilman Eric Ulrich will take on a new role as commissioner of the city Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office announced today.
“From day one, Mayor Adams has made ‘Get Stuff Done’ the motto of his administration, and this is the spirit I bring to the Department of Buildings,” said Ulrich in a prepared statement.
“I will be laser-focused on raising safety standards on job sites, delivering the customer service our city deserves, and making our building industry the most sustainable in the nation. I look forward to working collaboratively across the agency and with all of the stakeholders to move our city forward.”
One of his first moves after the announcement was declaring that the DOB will now be open to the public again for in-person business.
Ulrich served three terms on the Council including as a member of the Committee on Housing and Buildings and most recently served as a senior advisor to Adams.
He was a leader in rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Sandy and coordinated efforts to help residents rebuild homes and businesses.
Ulrich spearheaded legislation to accelerate the rebuilding process using the best available flood maps and led the effort to create a special coastal risk district while using the Council’s oversight powers to improve the Rapid Repairs and Build it Back programs. The coastal risk district in the zoning resolution provides a planning tool for signifying flood risk in areas most vulnerable to tidal flooding.
Along with Ulrich’s appointment is that of Kazimir Vilenchik’s as first deputy commissioner.
Per the city’s charter, the commissioner or the first deputy commissioner must be a registered architect or a licensed professional engineer in good standing under the education law. Vilenchik joined the DOB in 2008 as deputy borough commissioner in Staten Island and served in Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn before becoming borough commissioner of Brooklyn in 2018.
“Eric Ulrich and Kazimir Vilenchik are the right leadership team at the right time for the Department of Buildings,” said Adams in a press release.
Ulrich and Vilenchik will enforce the city’s construction codes and zoning resolution, as well as the New York State Multiple Dwelling Law, to protect workers and the public on construction sites and in city buildings. They will play a key role in advancing the city’s sustainability goals, including through Local Law 97, according to a press release.
“Our city and our economy cannot recover from the Covid-19 pandemic without a strong construction industry, and this team will deliver while prioritizing worker safety and customer service,” said Adams.
“Eric Ulrich has served South Queens and our city with integrity and dedication for well over a decade, from fighting for a more efficient recovery following Superstorm Sandy’s devastation of his district to being a catalyst for the creation of the New York City Department of Veterans Services,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in a statement.
He continued, “I look forward to the critical work we will do together in his new role as Department of Buildings commissioner ... I have the utmost confidence in Eric Ulrich’s ability to serve our families in Queens and beyond as our city’s comeback continues.”
Ulrich grew up in Ozone Park and lives in Rockaway Park.
His appointment also won praise from the American Institute of Architects, boroughwide chambers of commerce, the AFL-CIO union, the Real Estate Board of New York, the New York Building Congress and the Building Trades Employers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.