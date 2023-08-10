Former Republican Councilman of Queens’ 32nd District and city Department of Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich has been charged with corruption in a sealed indictment by the Manhattan district attorney, sources told The New York Times and Daily News.
According to The Times, the case is expected to center around Ulrich accepting a discounted apartment from Brooklyn real estate developer and his landlord, Mark Caller, who has had business dealings before the city. Caller is also expected to be charged in the indictment.
Caller’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, could not be reached by the Chronicle for comment, but told the News he had not yet seen the indictment, though he had been informed of it. He called it “patently false” that his client did anything amounting to bribery.
According to The Times, Ulrich’s charges will also touch on his alleged ties to organized crime and illegal gambling.
The gambling investigation centered around a pizzeria with a history of mob ties, co-owned by Joseph Livreri, Ulrich’s former aide during his time serving the 32nd District in the City Council. The News reported that Livreri was fired from his City Council job last month.
Ulrich first learned he was under investigation from Mayor Adams in May 2022, months before the probe became public in November, the News reported last week.
Ulrich told Manhattan prosecutors that Adams told him “watch your back and watch your phones.” The former buildings commissioner allegedly interpreted the comment as a warning that he was being investigated.
Adams denies the encounter with Ulrich and is not expected to face any criminal charges.
In a press conference on Monday, Adams insisted he had not known Ulrich was under criminal investigation, and that he would not be distracted by Ulrich’s indictment.
“The DA has his job. I have my job,” he said.
Ulrich and his attorney, Samuel Braverman, could not be reached for comment regarding the indictment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.