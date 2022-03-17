On a frigid Sunday morning, Tony Di Piazza — owner of Fosdick Reality in Ridgewood — was giving directions in Italian to several young men loading trucks with relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees.
Two U-Haul trucks parked outside his offices on Fresh Pond Road filled up quickly with food, bags of donated clothing, tents, bedding, dog food and toiletries.
The goods are bound for Poland to help the hundreds of thousands of mostly women and children who are pouring over the border rapidly from wartorn Ukraine.
Di Piazza, a longtime community leader and president of Federazione Italo-Americana di Brooklyn and Queens, and leaders of other groups had pledged $100,000 to relieve what has become the worst refugee crisis in Europe since the end of World War II.
“We’re far away, but we’re glad to help in any way we can,” Di Piazza told reporters last Sunday.
The supplies will be flown to Finland this week, then trucked to Warsaw for distribution to the border areas, Di Piazza said.
If all goes according to plan, “they should be there by the end of next week,” he said.
The supplies from Sunday’s Ridgewood load-up are earmarked for Rzeszow, a large Polish city about an hour’s drive from the Ukrainian border.
The train station there is now a makeshift medical center for fleeing families.
Rzeszow is also the first stop in Poland where refugees can apply for visas to travel elsewhere in Europe.
A youthful diplomat from the Polish consulate in Manhattan, Consul General Adrian Kubicki, arrived early Sunday to thank the volunteers and praise the effort.
Over the last two weeks, several Queens councilmembers — including Francisco Moya (D-Corona), Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) and Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) — used their district offices as Ukrainian donation centers, according to Councilmen Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and Jim Gennaro (D-Kew Gardens Hills) [see separate story in some editions and at qchron.com].
“And it doesn’t stop here,” said Holden, who spoke to reporters as trucks were being loaded.
The next big drive will be for medical supplies, Holden said.
Not surprisingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reputation did not fare well on the sidewalk outside Di Piazza’s real estate office.
Holden painted the Russian leader as the arch villain of the unprovoked war in Europe that began three weeks ago.
Gennaro agreed.
“I don’t usually wish death on people on Sundays,” he said, but he was making an exception.
“But we wish much ill on Putin.”
