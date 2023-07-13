The United Federation of Teachers on Monday announced rank-and-file ratification of its new five-year contract.
The union reported that 74.6 percent of its members supported the agreement with more than 95,000 ballots returned.
“The contract increases pay, increases educators’ control over their workday, and decreases the non-educational, irrelevant paperwork demands,” said UFT President Michael Mulgrew.
The contract calls for raises of 3, 3, 3, 3.25 and 3.5 percent; annual bonuses that reach $1,000 in 2026; and a one-time signing bonus of $3,000.
The contract will raise UFT members’ salaries by a range of 17.58 percent to 20.42 percent over the length of the deal.
The union said the most experienced teachers’ base pay will rise to $151,271 including the annual bonus by the end of the contract. It cuts the length of time for most teachers to reach a salary of $100,000 from 15 years to eight. Salaries for starting teachers will rise to $72,349 including the annual bonus. The top salary for paraprofessionals will be $56,761.
— Michael Gannon
