Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) announced Dec. 7 that his district will receive nearly $3 million for projects designed to preserve and protect the Long Island Sound.
“The Long Island Sound, which is our national park, is becoming better and more abundant,” Suozzi said at the virtual press conference.
The funding from the government and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will cover a plethora of projects across the district’s three counties, including water quality monitoring, oyster-spawning sanctuary expansions and coastal grassland restoration.
Slightly under half the funding — approximately $1,290,000 — will impact Queens.
The bulk of that Queens funding will go toward restoring Big Rock Wetland in Udalls Cove in Little Neck and Little Neck Bay in Douglaston. Over $1,007,000 will go toward restoring a natural shoreline along Memorial Field in the cove, which will reduce erosion from storms. The project will also engage the community, public schools and university students in environmental stewardship.
The rest of the funding will establish educational programming for students throughout Suozzi’s district. One project aims to develop a Long Island Sound Action Plan focused on addressing challenges to restoration and protection of the health and living resources of the Sound through hands-on environmental education and stewardship opportunities. Another would establish a program that will increase support for coastal conservation that helps shorebirds thrive in important coastal habitats of the Sound.
“I’m glad the environment is becoming a bigger issue for people. We’re surrounded by it,” said Rebecca Gellos of the Douglaston Manor Environmental Association, adding that she and her group had been looking for funding for the Big Rock Wetland shoreline project for eight years. “[We need to] tackle this wetland restoration in a noninvasive way.”
Curt Johnson, president of Save the Sound, said that the project will protect the Douglaston Manor neighborhood itself.
His organization grades the open waters and bay and harbors of the Sound for several indicators of ecological health, including dissolved oxygen, oxygen saturation, amount of phytoplankton, water clarity and seaweeds. The issues are included in its biannual Long Island Sound Report Card.
Save the Sound gave inner Little Neck Bay a D- score and outer Little Neck Bay a C- grading in the 2020 report card. Despite the markings, the group found the inner portion of the bay to be stable over the long term, while the outer portion is more variable.
In the 2020 report card, every open water basin in the Sound was either stable or variable — none showed an obvious upward or downward trajectory.
Suozzi noted that the overall health of the Sound over the course of 30 years has vastly improved, but will need continuous advocacy and maintenance in the future.
“It’s not done and will never be done. It’s a constant effort,” he said. “It’s been a very big part of my life and we want to make sure it becomes a big part of everyone’s life.”
