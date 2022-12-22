Days before city-mandated fare and pay increases for drivers of for-hire vehicles were set to go into effect on Dec. 19, Uber filed a 98-page lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court, getting at least a temporary delay for itself and similar companies.
Instead of getting their raises on Monday hundreds of drivers represented by the Independent Drivers Guild and the New York Taxi Workers Association participated in a 24-hour boycott of Uber, asking people to turn off their apps and not use the service.
Hundreds of drivers at one point brought the Brooklyn Bridge to a near standstill, while others protested by the company’s Manhattan offices.
Uber says its main contention is that the plan introduced by the Taxi and Limousine Commission in November used a radically different formula than in the past for calculating inflationary costs incurred by drivers, among other things locking in gasoline prices that now are nowhere near selected periods of review. The suit claims the TLC uses the Consumer Price Index-U, which includes the cost of retail gasoline, from the months of January 2019 and June 2022 to set a standard for a hike.
Drivers contend that is a smokescreen being used in an effort to keep driver pay contained.
“More than 500 Uber drivers with the Independent Drivers Guild came out today in NYC to send a clear message to Uber: Drop your lawsuit and PAY UP NOW!” the IDG tweeted Monday.
“Thank you to all who stand with us,” the NYTWA tweeted on Tuesday. “The workers united will never be defeated. @Uber exploits and lies. But it cannot break us. This was just the beginning.
The group also questioned the company’s gasoline cost rationale.
“TLC did right by drivers,” the alliance said. “@Uber voluntarily enacted a gas surcharge in every city *except NYC* Uber would fight any raise for drivers.”
Uber spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said the intent behind the suit is very clear, unlike Uber’s assessment of the TLC’s methodology.
“Drivers do critical work and deserve to be paid fairly, but rates should be calculated in a way that is transparent, consistent and predictable,” she wrote in an email. “Existing TLC rules continue to provide for an annual review tied to the rate of inflation; the for-hire vehicle industry is the only industry in New York State with this mandate.”
Uber contends that the new per-mile rate would represent a 16 percent increase, and that gasoline prices have dropped substantially since mid-year averages.
On page 93 of its complaint, Uber said the TLC’s selection of time periods of study were inconsistent “including periods too short to reliably measure inflation and those designed to exclude unfavorable data.”
They also accused the TLC of locking in artificially high gasoline prices from a very select time frame.
Like the NYTWA, the IDC said Tuesday its members will not back down.
“We’re standing up for our pay raises and we aren’t going anywhere!” the organization tweeted. “Hundreds of @Uber drivers took to the streets yesterday to demand that the New York courts protect our pay raises that Uber is trying to take away! We demand our raises!”
