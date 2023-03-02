The success or failure of last Sunday’s 12-hour strike by Uber and Lyft drivers at LaGuardia Airport appears to depend on whom one asks.
Many drivers picketed at the airport’s rideshare area from noon to midnight, part of their ongoing protests since Uber went to court back in December to block driver pay raises mandated by the Taxi and Limousine Commission. Participating drivers refused pickups and drop-offs for the duration.
“We held our strike line till midnght!” said the New York Taxi Workers Alliance on its Twitter feed, early Monday morning with a video of protesting drivers attached.
“When Uber tries to lie and say our strike didn’t have an effect — here is the evidence! Can’t argue with an empty Uber/Lyft lot!”
Uber, in its own statement Monday, had a differing view. “Yesterday ... Uber saw one of its busiest days of the year for passenger pickups from LaGuardia Airport,” the company said, adding that Uber completed nearly 10 percent more rides than an average Sunday in 2023.
