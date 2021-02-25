Two young people from Queens were killed and two more injured in a late-night crash last weekend on the Northern State Parkway in Suffolk County.
Husein Radoncic, 26 of Astoria, and former Queens resident Sasha Stopanjac, 22, of Liberty, NY, were killed when the car they were riding in left the roadway and hit the guide rail, several trees and a light post, according to state police. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. last Sunday on the westbound side of the parkway near Exit 39, at the border of Melville and West Hills in the Town of Huntington.
The victims were both in the back seat of the car, a 2001 Audi. The driver, Tomislav Ivkov, 22 of Ridgewood, and front-seat passenger, Marco Radinovic, 21, of Astoria, were both transported to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation and state police ask that anyone with information about it call them at (631) 756-3300. No charges have been filed in the case, a state police spokesman, Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, told the Chronicle Wednesday.
Though she was living in the Catskills, Stopanjac had family in Queens and her wake was held here, at Hillebrand Funeral Home in Rego Park.
Tributes to her were posted on the funeral home’s website.
“Our deepest condolences to your family,” read one from Mohan and the Markov family. “Sasha will always live in our hearts. She was truly a beautiful soul.”
“Sasha was a smart young woman who cared deeply about her clients,” said Justyna Rzewinski of Long Island University’s masters in social work program. “It was an honor and privilege to supervise her. She will be truly missed.”
Tributes to Radoncic were posted on Facebook, in at least one Balkan language.
“Sadness and grief for the lost youth,” poster Adila Ljukovic said, according to a translation by Google. “May his soul be the most beautiful heavenly rose. The family has the strength to endure this too heavy loss!”
A service for Radoncic was held at the Bosniak Cultural Center of Richmond Hill, according to a post on the Sandzak TV-NY community page. Grieving his loss, the post said, are his father, Ener; mother, Adila; sister, Jenita; brother, Jenal; and relatives and friends.
“Inna lillahi we inna ilayhi radjuun,” the post said. “We are all Allah and we all return to him.”
