Two workers died at John F. Kennedy Airport on Monday after being trapped underneath rubble at a construction site.
They were identified as Francisco Reyes, 41, and Fernando Lagunas Pereira, 28, The New York Times reported.
The Local 731 excavators union said on its Twitter page that the men were both members. Reyes was a hardworking 10-year member and Pereira had just begun his career with the union, it stated.
“The goal of all Laborers is to return to your loved ones at the end of the day the way you left them,” the union tweeted. “When that doesn’t happen, it’s a tragedy that hits too close to home.”
It added that the thoughts and prayers of all 731 members and their families are with Reyes’ and Pereira’s loved ones.
Just after 11 a.m., the Port Authority Police Department received a report of two workers trapped under the rubble, according to a statement from the agency.
Both workers were confirmed dead upon the arrival of first responders, according to the FDNY.
The accident came as a result of some kind of collapse, according to reports, but further details have not yet been released.
The fatal accident occurred at JFK Building 49, a power plant in the airport’s Central Terminal Area, closest to Terminal 7 off the JFK Expressway. At the time of the incident, workers were moving utility lines near the cogeneration plant “to support the increased energy needs of the JFK redevelopment project,” the Port Authority said.
The Port Authority’s Emergency Services Unit as well as FDNY and its EMS responded to the scene. Twelve FDNY units with 60 firefighters responded. A stop-work order for all construction at JFK was issued and the Port Authority said it is “conducting a thorough investigation and will be cooperating with all other investigative agencies.”
The standdown will remain until safety reviews have been conducted, according to the Port Authority. Flight operations were not affected, it said.
“My thoughts are with the loved ones of two people tragically killed while working on a construction site at [JFK Airport] earlier today,” Gov. Hochul tweeted.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, released a statement expressing condolences and said construction worker deaths have reached a five-year high.
There were 22 construction-related fatalities in the city last year, according to a report from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the highest number recorded by the agency since at least 2012.
“JFK International Airport is not just a gateway to New York City, but also an essential part of our Southeast Queens community,” Adams and Brooks-Powers’ statement said. “Residents, workers, and visitors alike deserve to be safe — and that must include the essential workers who contribute to the daily activity and success of the airport and surrounding communities.”
It continued, “As the New York City Council representatives for the JFK International Airport community, we are steadfastly committed to working alongside all stakeholders to protect the frontline workers who are building and strengthening New York’s transportation infrastructure. As we await more details about what led to their deaths, we will work with our colleagues at the Port Authority to support those healing from the trauma of losing a loved one, and ensure that this never happens again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.