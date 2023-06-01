Anyone looking to join the Boilermakers union will get to apply soon, but only five spots are opening up and it will be a while before they are filled. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Boilermakers Northeastern Area, Local Union #5, Zone #5 is recruiting from June 19 through May 20, 2024.
Applications may be obtained from the union office at 24 Van Siclen Ave. in Floral Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, excluding legal holidays, during the recruitment period. Details are available online at neaac.net. One may also call the JATC with questions at (516) 326-2500.
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York seeks to recruit 50 apprentices much quicker, from June 16 to 29. Applications may be obtained from the FTI at 45-15 36 St. in Long Island City, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the recruitment. For more information, one may call (718) 937-7440.
Further details about both recruitments, and others, may be found on the internet at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
