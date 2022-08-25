Police say they are investigating two recent attacks on a Hindu temple in Richmond Hill as a pattern and believe some of the same individuals were involved in both incidents.
Three vandals first targeted Tulsi Mandir on Aug. 3 when they toppled over a statue of Gandhi and a planter holding a sacred plant.
Then, on Aug. 16, a group of six arrived around 1:30 a.m. and smashed the statue with what appeared to be a sledgehammer. They also vandalized the area and nearby 111th Street with spray paint and then fled in what police say was a white Mercedes, possibly a C-class, and a dark-colored Toyota Camry.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating and asking for the public’s help.
The incidents have drawn widespread attention and community and religious leaders have come together to condemn them.
On Wednesday, Mayor Adams and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz visited the site for a press conference alongside dozens of elected officials and community leaders.
“We are investigating these acts of violence,” said Adams. “We are ensuring that the person who’s responsible be brought to justice. We are not going to stand back and allow attacks on our houses of worship. They play a crucial role in closing the gaps between government and the needs of people.”
It goes beyond law enforcement, he continued. “The goal is not only responding to hate but preventing hate.”
Katz said that her office is assisting the Hate Crimes Task Force in its investigation and, when an arrest is made, “will carefully consider the appropriate charges.”
“When you commit a hate crime, the community will stand together, no matter who it’s against, we stand together as one in Queens County,” she said.
The founding pandit of the temple, Lakhram Maharaj, called for it to continue being patrolled by police.
“Our skin color might be different but the blood that runs through our veins, it is the same ... hate does not have any role in this community, in the country,” Maharaj said.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) organized the press conference, the second one since the first attack.
“The Gandhi statue might be gone but we will continue to spread Gandhi’s message of peace and love throughout the entire nation,” she said.
“When you come and you desecrate a symbol of faith, it doesn’t cause people to stop praying,” said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park). “It makes people pray more.”
She continued, “So your mission is a failure. And it will be further a failure when you are caught, arrested, prosecuted and incarcerated.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
