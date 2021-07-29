The NYPD is releasing few details on the arrest of two juveniles on Tuesday for the mob attack of an off-duty firefighter on July 23 outside of Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village. And as the investigation continues, a handful of residents among the throngs in the park on Monday morning told the Chronicle they feel the park remains safe, even at night.
Police said only that one suspect is 14 and the other 15, in a press release issued at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday. Both have been charged with gang assault. No other details of the arrests were available.
It is not known if the two surrendered or were picked up. Police also did not comment as to whether the two were among three people depicted in surveillance photos released on Monday.
The incident took place at 9:55 p.m. on Juniper Boulevard North near 75th Street when the victim was walking his dog. He saw a large group of people yelling and screaming while setting off fireworks and confronted them. He was attacked during a verbal altercation, and was kicked and punched by multiple people. At one point he was struck in the head with a bottle.
Part of the attack was captured on video.
The victim suffered multiple cuts and bruises, but declined medical assistance. His dog was unhurt.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) met on Monday with Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct, his staff and representatives from the Department of Parks and Recreation to discuss addressing the matter.
“The recent assault by young people of a firefighter walking his dog is a disgrace and must not be tolerated,” Holden said in a statement issued on his Twitter page Monday, accompanied by a photo from the meeting.
The councilman said Hall has assured him that patrols of the park will be stepped up to prevent any recurrence.
Holden is hardly a newcomer when it comes to upgrading security at the park.
“For the past 4-years I’ve asked @nycparks to install cameras and keep larger fences in parks to better protect this vital infrastructure,” Holden said on his Twitter page shortly after the assault.
Monday morning also saw the park in full use. Senior citizens sat on the numerous benches. Joggers, bicyclists, dog walkers and baby strollers were everywhere in the park and on the sidewalks bordering it.
There was even a group of what appeared to be pre-schoolers being introduced to soccer while their parents cheered from the sideline of a marked-off area.
Obelia Hunter told the Chronicle she is a regular visitor during the daytime. While she does not generally come out at night, she said it is not out of concern.
“I think the park is safe,” Hunter said.
A pair of dog walkers, a man and a woman who did not give their names, agreed, even though the man’s friend recently witnessed a knifepoint mugging. He also said crowds are not generally an issue.
“Young people hang out in the park,” he said. “I hung out in the park. I still think it’s safe.”
“I think the other night was a rare occurrence,” the woman said.
But a cursory check of the park also found a trash basket with a discarded carton from a six-pack of beer bottles at the top. Beer and alcohol are not permitted in city parks unless it is at a specially permitted event.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
