Stuffed toys, votive candles and Mass cards from well-wishers have overtaken the lamppost at the intersection of 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue, where a woman and a little girl were killed last Friday when an SUV careened onto the sidewalk on the busy shopping strip.
Yuiang Cong, 65, lived on Henley Road in Jamaica Hills. Jashanty Cole, 8, lived on 134th Avenue on Jamaica.
The Daily News reported that Jashanty had just left the Jimmy Jazz clothing store with her family after buying a birthday present for her older brother.
Police said officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. They found Jashanty and Cong suffering from trauma. EMS transported both victims to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.
Preliminary police findings reveal that the woman driving the black Range Rover was heading south on 164th and lost control as she approached the intersection. She remained on the scene. No charges have been filed and the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing its probe.
— Michael Gannon
