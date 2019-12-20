Two sought in robberies

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men wanted in connection with two gunpoint robberies in Jamaica’s 103rd Precinct.

The first took place at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 10 at 9:40 p.m. in front of Walkway’s Grocery store at 88-28 150 St. when the two victims were stopped by two men. One displayed a black handgun as the other removed one victim’s wallet and took two Apple iPhones before fleeing toward Hillside Avenue. The second incident took place at 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 1 at the intersection of 139th Street and Archer Avenue when the victim was approached by two men who were simulating firearms under their jackets.

One suspect, above left, is described as having a dark complexion and a goatee. He was last seen wearing glasses, a green Nike hooded sweatshirt, green sweatpants, a black jacket with brown sleeves and a picture on the back, with a brown baseball cap. The second, above right, has a medium complexion, a black hooded winter jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.