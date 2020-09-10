Two shots were fired late Tuesday afternoon on Yellowstone Boulevard near Ingram Street in Forest Hills, though Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commander of the 112th Precinct, said there were no injuries or property damage.
“It wasn’t random,” he told the Chronicle Wednesday. “It looks like somebody was targeted.” He added that the incident is under investigation.
Cappelmann said the victim was driving northbound on Yellowstone Boulevard when the perpetrator pulled up and displayed a firearm. The victim took off and heard what he believed to be two shots before driving to the precinct.
“It’s obviously very alarming,” Cappelmann said, adding, “We don’t really expect that kind of stuff to happen.”
He said the shooting does not appear to be related to any ongoing issues in the Forest Hills or Rego Park area.
The shooting was confirmed on video. There were no witnesses and no 911 calls were made regarding the shots fired.
“There are so many of these cars with the loud exhausts around that make the popping sound,” Cappelmann said. “I think they thought it was just that.”
He added that it happened quickly, though still found it surprising there were no calls given that the precinct will often receive calls when fireworks go off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.