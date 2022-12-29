Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the perpetrators of a pair of killings taking place around the Christmas holiday.
Last Friday, the NYPD says an unknown male approached 40-year-old Elgin Reynolds of Manhattan in front of 89-62 165 Street in Jamaica at around 12:15 p.m. The unknown man displayed a firearm, and when Reynolds attempted to evade the attacker, the gun wielder fired multiple shots, striking his victim in the leg, torso and face.
Reynolds was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The perpetrator fled northbound on 165th Street toward 89th Avenue, where he entered a white sedan.
The suspect is a dark-skinned male, approximately 40 to 45 years old, standing between 6 ft. and 6 ft., 2 in. and was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, brown boots and a black du-rag.
Then early Tuesday, police received a call of a person shot in front of 146-48 Sutphin Blvd. in South Jamaica. Upon arrival, they found a 35-year-old man sitting inside a Nissan Altima with a gunshot wound to his head.
EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
The NYPD says the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s name was being withheld pending family notification at time of print.
Both investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.