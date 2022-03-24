After weeks of pushback and protests outside of City Hall as recent as Sunday, Mayor Adams has finally announced that the toddler mask mandate will end.
“Today we are announcing that, if the numbers continue to show a low level of risk — let me say that again — if the numbers continue to show a low level of risk, masks will be optional for 2- to 4-year-old students in school and in daycares,” Adams said in a press conference on Tuesday.
“We are going to start this on April 4,” he added.
Two weeks ago, the mayor announced that kindergarten through eighth-grade public school children would no longer have to wear masks and that positivity rates for Covid in schools have remained low.
“It’s important for parents, it’s important for students, and let me tell you something, it doesn’t matter what decisions you make on this, you’re going to have vociferous people on both sides of the conversation and so we can’t go by the noise, we have to go by the science and we have to go by the safety of our children,” Adams continued Tuesday.
He said that for every call he receives asking to lift the toddlers’ mandate, he would get another asking him not to.
Adams has been approached in public settings including on St. Patrick’s Day by parents questioning his mask mandates for the youngest students.
“We are continuing our serious moment of peeling back the masks off the faces of our people as we continue the process of getting our city really back to a level of normality that I am going to do, in a very safe and a very strategic way, so that we can get the city up and operating with not reverting back to the days when Covid controlled our lives,” he said in the press conference, adding that the city is currently in a “low risk environment” for Covid.
“I cannot have my city close down again,” Adams added, saying that there should be “zero tolerance” for child hospitalizations. In a statement issued from the Mayor’s Office, he said masks would continue to be available for any child or staff member that still chooses to wear one.
Adams added that regular calls assessing the situation in schools take place between his office, new city Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan and the Department of Education.
Vasan said that cases are increasing slightly but that hospitals have plenty of capacity and admissions remain low.
“Less risk means more choices for New Yorkers about which precautions are mandatory and which are optional,” Vasan said in the press conference. “That’s why, if things remain as they are over the next two weeks, children between the ages of 2 and 4 years old will have the option of removing their masks in schools and childcare settings in early April.”
“If we see levels of risk rise, we may reassess,” Vasan added. “However, right now, we feel comfortable saying that if the numbers hold, masks can become optional for some of our youngest New Yorkers.”
Vasan continued, “As a parent, I have experienced how personal the issue of masks can be, in playgrounds, at schools, and in my own neighborhood ... And certainly on my social media.”
“Let’s be respectful of whatever choice families make. Let’s be kind to each other when it comes to how we manage our own risk. You don’t know what life circumstances someone might be accounting for in their choice to mask.”
Daniela Jampel, one of the organizers of the Mask Choice for Toddlers protest who is originally from Queens but moved to Washington Heights, told the Chronicle that parents are “thrilled with the Mayor’s decision to follow the science, recognize the extremely low risk Covid poses to children aged 2-4, and allow them the option to attend their daycares and preschools without their masks.
“While we believe that this decision is long overdue and it’s unnecessary to wait until April 4, allowing our low-risk toddlers, many of whom have never been to school without a mask, the same normalcy enjoyed by the rest of New York City, is a step in the right direction,” Jampel said in a text message.
Councilman Franciso Moya (D-Corona), chair of the Covid-19 Recovery and Resiliency Committee, issued a statement on Tuesday saying, “Infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward, we have access to vaccines and treatment, and New Yorkers have done their part and adjusted as needed.
“We are better protected and ending the mask requirement for children under five is not only a testament to our adaptability and resilience but it’s an encouraging sign as we transition to our full recovery,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.