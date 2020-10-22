Two elementary schools, PS 108, a Jamaica Hills school with nearly 700 students, and PS 131, a South Ozone Park school with over 1,200 students, have both closed for two weeks.
PS 131 closed on Oct. 15 and PS 108 closed on Oct. 19. Under the city’s protocol, schools must close down for two weeks if an NYC Test & Trace Corps investigation shows that at least two positive COVID cases within a building were not connected.
The closures come after the John F. Kennedy Jr. School in Elmhurst was the first in the city to close for two weeks.
Both school buildings were closed for an initial 24 hours because two or more members of the school community tested positive for COVID. Shortly after, the Test & Trace Corps and the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene determined that the building must remain closed for 14 days.
Barring more positive test results, PS 131 will reopen on Oct. 29 and PS 108 on Nov. 2.
Though the late September COVID spikes in various pockets of the city have abated somewhat, according to state data, Jamaica Hills is not out of the woods. The ZIP code in which PS 131 is located had a positivity rate of 3.48 percent, the ninth highest of all New York City’s ZIP codes as of Wednesday, based on the city’s data.
South Ozone Park, where PS 108 is located, is not as high up on the list of positivity rates as Jamaica Hills, but is still above the city’s median positivity rate for the last four weeks.
The Queens closures come as the city Department of Education revealed a bit of promising news about COVID spread within schools earlier this week. The results of the first three weeks of its random testing program have shown a surprisingly small number of positive cases. Of the 16,298 staff members and students tested, The New York Times reported that there were only 28 positives.
The DOE has published a map that tracks which schools have had to close one or more classrooms in a building, have had a member of the school community test positive or have had to close for a two-week period.
