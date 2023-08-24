Two days after migrants were admitted to the new Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village, the Chronicle interviewed two asylum seekers who were at the PS 18 playground across the street from the facility.
Brahim Gelmige, 23, a construction worker from Mauritania, a country in the northwestern region of Africa, said he came to the United States three months ago after his cousin, 25, was killed by gang violence.
“There is a lot of crime,” Gelmige said last Thursday.
“My cousin was killed in Mauritania because of a gang-related crime.”
Gelmige told the Chronicle that he was originally at a shelter in Central Park and was able to find work stocking shelves and packing fridges at a Yemeni store because of his Arabian background, but because he was moved to the tent city at the Creedmoor campus, located at 235th Court Street and Hillside Avenue, he lost his job.
He said he worked 12 hours a day for $60.
“I worked from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.,” he said.
While he is grateful to be away from the gang violence, he doesn’t want to be on a cot all day and wants to start working again like he was in Manhattan. So far, he’s been just sleeping and eating in the weatherized tent. He dreams of being able to work in construction again so that he can afford to rent his own place.
“It’s OK here, but it’s too cold inside,” Gelmige said. “We don’t have a good cover [sheets] to cover with. The shower is good, but we don’t have any money here. There is no metro [subway] here, only the bus. They didn’t give us a MetroCard. There is nothing. We don’t have new clothes. We can’t wash our clothes.”
During a media tour of the facility on Aug. 15, city officials said there was a room for laundry, but Gelmige said he wasn’t aware of that.
Gelmige hopes to speak with a city official to learn about work opportunities.
Mohamed Vadel Sow, also of Mauritania, came to the United States two months ago.
With the help of Gelmige translating for the Chronicle and a translation service on his phone, he said that he was a slave for 20 years, but after getting caught in a romantic relationship with his master’s daughter, he was shot in the right leg.
“He has a problem with his girlfriend’s father because of his skin, because he is dark-skinned,” Gelmige said. “In Mauritania, there are a lot of racist people.”
Sow said he fled from his girlfriend’s father eight months ago, first by flying to Algeria, then Colombia and eventually finding shelter at a church in Jamaica before he was sent to the shelter last Wednesday.
Sow said he would like to get a permit to work and is willing to do just about anything to earn a living and so that he can rent his own place.
“He said we are only here for two months and he doesn’t want to be sleeping on the street,” Gelmige translated.
Sow mimed that he is willing to work as a shoe shiner, driver and pizza deliveryman.
“Pizza, pizza,” he said.
Gelmige added that Sow would also work as a mechanic.
Gelmige said that he saw protesters Wednesday night and didn’t understand why they were angry. When the Chronicle told him about the safety and quality-of-life concerns residents had, he said those were “smart” reasons to be upset, but that he and his friends from Mauritania — there were about 10 men at the park either on swings, boiling tea over rocks or lounging — do not want to cause problems but wish to work and rent a place together.
A few hours after approximately 150 migrants were admitted to the grounds of the psychiatric hospital on Aug. 16, hundreds of people were protesting at the PS 18 playground with signs that read “One Term Adams,” “Americans Over Migrants,” “The American Dream is Not a Handout” and “We Have Rights Too,” according to a source from Oakland Gardens who provided photos from the scene.
The protests became heated and several people were arrested, including Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, a nonprofit unarmed crime prevention group.
“Eric Adams, you have forsaken your own people,” Sliwa said in cell phone footage provided to the Chronicle. “This is a New York State psychiatric facility for the residents of New York, for American citizens who need to be healed.”
Sliwa also implied that Adams and Gov. Hochul were failing to serve homeless people, including veterans, who are “destitute” and “in need of mental healthcare.”
“I’m stuck here right now,” said Gelmige, who wants to seek out relatives in California. “We have nothing to do here, but waiting, and waiting.”
Using a translation service on his phone, Sow said that he is illiterate, wasn’t taught many skills and no longer wants to belong to someone else.
“I want my freedom and [to] live in peace and in [the] land of democracy and freedom.”
One Queens Village woman who was outside the gates of the park told the Chronicle that she is uncomfortable with the migrants being near so many schools and she took issue with the migrants setting a fire on the rocks.
Harjeet Singh Sandhu, a mosaic artist from Queens Village who frequently plays chess with friends outside the park, said he doesn’t want the migrants there either.
“The elementary school park is here,” said Sandhu. “Kids are coming to learn ... and we don’t know what people are good or bad.”
One recent Martin Van Buren High School graduate, 19, felt differently about the migrant situation.
“Creedmoor being there never bothered us high school students, so I don’t really think this is going to make much of a difference,” said the alum, who wanted to remain anonymous.
The MVB alum, a Springfield Gardens resident, said that while he was playing basketball the migrants seemed very passive.
“They are not bothering anybody,” he added. “Everybody deserves an opportunity. They just came here, give them a chance.”
