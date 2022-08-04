Two leading names in Queens economic development are now officially working in tandem.
Last month, the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. and Queens Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership focused around the GJDC’s revolving loan fund. The agreement opens the fund to businesses throughout the borough.
“Why not formalize what has to date just been an FYI?” Chamber President and CEO Tom Grech said. “We can now drive, on a regular basis, people that call and look for funding sources for loans for their businesses, we can say we have a partnership with the Greater Jamaica Development Corp.”
In the past, businesses would call the chamber and Grech would direct them to the GJDC on an informal basis. Under the new agreement, that direction is a more formalized and under an official partnership.
Grech says that the partnership offers the chamber a source of direction for businesses looking for loans. In the time of the pandemic, many businesses were looking for grants because they could not afford to make the return payments on loans. As business has begun to improve, he says, organizations and storefronts in the area are looking to expand, and are seeking funding to do it.
“While the Chamber works with a number of organizations to facilitate grants that are available, now we’re going to be able to get them into the middle of loan opportunities with a very reliable, local, professional partner in the Greater Jamaica Development Corp.,” Grech said.
The loan fund, part of the GJDC’s status as a Community Development Financial Institution, operates as something like a bank or credit union, according to Grech. Businesses must meet certain standards to be eligible for lending.
According to the GJDC website, the standards for eligibility include annual sales of less than $10 million and an employee body of fewer than 500.
Grech says the East Elmhurst-based chamber is not equipped to operate as a lender, hence leaning on the expertise of the GJDC.
“They have been certified by the federal government to be a CDFI, they’ve gone through all of the proper controls, and when they make their loans to the borrowers to whom they send them, they’re known to be, first of all, good loans with a decent rate of return for the lender, but as importantly, providers of better access for the small businessperson,” he said.
A GJDC spokesperson said the partnership will not dilute the loan fund for Southeast Queens businesses looking for funding. The organization is also working to acquire additional funding for the program.
The loan money comes from a U.S. Treasury community development fund program.
According to the GJDC website, both term loans and lines of credit are available to business owners. Term loan plans are available from $10,000 to $300,000, with any loan over $100,000 required to be asset-based.
The GJDC says interest rates are below market, as compared to Wall Street prime rates. The loan maturity period is negotiable, but typically lasts up to five years.
As part of the GJDC’s Capital Access Express program, businesses can apply for loans with an expedited turnaround rate, based on an evaluation of credit score and character, up to $100,000.
The organization’s credit line program is for amounts between $10,000 and $25,000. The interest rates are also below market and a credit line is typically open for two years.
Additionally, the organization offers debt refinancing up to $35,000, merchant loans based on historical revenue from credit cards up to $35,000 and purchase-order financing up to $100,000.
The GJDC lists an inability to find funding through conventional sources as one of the parameters for eligibility. Once funding is secured, the organization offers technical support and counseling.
Interested businesses may reach out to GJDC business services program associate Adam Cohen at acohen@gjdc.org or by phone at (917) 725-0079, or may reach out to the GJDC’s business services wing directly by email at bsg@gjdc.org or by phone at (718) 291-0282.
