The 19-year-old man charged in the killing of Gudelia Vallinas was indicted Tuesday — along with the man he allegedly meant to shoot, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.
Dajuan Williams, who allegedly was firing at a rival gang member when Vallinas was slain March 12, was charged with murder in the second degree and second-degree possession of a weapon.
Alexander Acevedo, 25, Williams’ alleged target, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He allegedly had fired at least one shot near the basketball court at the Woodside Houses moments before Williams and another man, not yet caught, targeted him.
One shot hit Vallinas, who lived near the complex, just over the line in Astoria.
Katz spoke about gun violence and getting illegal weapons off the streets.
“We have to continue to sound the alarm about the dangers of illegal firearms and the impact of gun violence on our families and our communities,” she said in a prepared statement. “Two young children lost their mother due to this senseless shooting. This cycle of violence must stop and we must work diligently to get guns off our streets.”
Williams faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted. Acevedo faces up to 15. Vallinas’ husband and their two young children face a lifetime without her.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
