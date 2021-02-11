Two men were indicted for making a terroristic threat and other felony charges for allegedly planting a fake bomb on top of a car at Queens Place mall in Elmhurst Jan. 4, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.
Louis Shenker, 22, of Amherst, Mass., was arraigned Wednesday before Queens Supreme Court Justice John Zoll on an indictment charging him with placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in a sports stadium or arena, mass transportation facility, or enclosed shopping mall, making a terroristic threat and abandonment of an animal.
Taylor Lyne, 27, of Santa Rosa, Calif., was arraigned before Zoll last Monday on the same indictment.
Shenker turned himself in hours after the incident. Lyne was arrested and arraigned on Feb. 1.
The two men are scheduled to return to court on March 3. If convicted, Shenker and Lyne each face seven years in prison.
According to the charges, at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 4, the men were seen in the Queens Place mall parking garage standing next to a black Tesla with a Nevada loaner license plate. The vehicle had its front hood, trunk and doors open.
The two men had allegedly connected an electric-powered bike to the car.
Katz said about two hours later the black Tesla was observed by an employee of the mall covered in blankets, cardboard boxed with a Black Lives Matter sign attached and a dog inside the vehicle.
Atop the car was a device with wires protruding from it and other mechanisms that made it look like a bomb set to explode.
The hoax forced the evacuation of the shopping center, businesses had to close and both foot traffic and motorists were blocked from entering the busy Queens Boulevard corridor.
An NYPD investigation determined the apparatus was not an explosive but was instead a hoax device.
“There is nothing amusing about a bomb hoax, and the defendants now face very serious charges,” Katz said in a statement. “Planting a fake explosive in a shopping center creates chaos and fear and these two men are accused of setting up a device to look like a bomb and then fleeing the scene.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.