A 15-year-old boy lost half an arm and was admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after falling between cars of an R train in Jackson Heights on Monday morning, while a another person is in critical condition after reportedly jumping in front of a train later that day at the 63rd Avenue M/R subway station in Rego Park.
The first incident took place at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station at about 10:25 a.m., according to the NYPD.
Published reports said the boy and friends were walking between cars when he fell, severing his left arm, and that the authorities are investigating whether he was subway surfing or attempting to.
Police say the boy was not a victim of a crime.
The MTA said E, M, F and R train schedules were affected, with some trains skipping the station while the rescue and preliminary investigation were conducted.
The Rego Park incident took place just before 5:30 p.m. The NYPD said the person was observed jumping in front of a train and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital. Full train service was restored within an hour.
— Michael Gannon
