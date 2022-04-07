Two fires hit Jamaica last Wednesday just hours apart. The first was at 101 Plumbing & Electrical Supplies and the second at a two-story vacant commercial building that was once used as a Nissan car dealership.
The blazes at both locations were so severe that the city Department of Buildings held an interagency meeting at the site of 101 Plumbing on Tuesday with representatives of other city agencies, the owner, Lakhinder Multani, and his private engineer, and it also issued a full vacate order for the former car dealership directly after the March 30 fire, which remained in effect after a follow-up inspection on Monday.
The DOB on Tuesday approved plans by Multani to demolish the electrical supply store, located at 138-14 101 Ave., and work was expected to begin that day, according to a spokesman from the agency. An update on the status of the demolition will be issued later this week.
The fire at the plumbing store, went to five alarms, according to the FDNY’s acting chief of department, John Hodgens.
“We had heavy smoke coming from a one-story commercial building ... and a collapse of parts of the interior of the building,” Hodgens said at press conference on March 30.
The blaze at the store, which housed a shop and an industrial warehouse, required the deployment of more than 200 firefighters and EMS workers dispatched from 44 units, according to the FDNY.
“We have no injuries reported,” Hodgens said of civilians. “Our chief concern is containing this fire and preventing it from spreading to the building on either sides of it. We are going to be here for a while.”
The city Department of Environmental Protection had to step in to help contain the fire because of water pressure issues, according to Hodgens.
“We didn’t have enough water coming out from the hydrant main system,” said the fire chief. “We needed DEP to step in and help us isolate [the problem] to get better water pressure.”
Cars had to also be moved for firefighters to put out the blaze, added Hodgens.
“Sometimes we have to use tow trucks to move them,” he said. “We need to get the apparatus into the building to be effective.”
Houses also surrounded the electrical supply store, which was also a cause of concern for Hodgens.
“We addressed that immediately,” said Hodgens. “The fire is contained to 101 Electrical Supplies.”
The fire at the supply store was under control at 1:11 a.m., according to the FDNY.
The city Department of Buildings arrived March 30 and conducted structural stability inspections, according to a DOB spokesman. Inspectors documented extensive fire damage to the property, including the collapse of the building’s roof. The adjoining premises, 138-18 101 Ave, suffered damage to its garage and due to the severity of the damage and the interest of public safety, a full vacate order was issued last Friday.
Two firefighters were injured, according to the FDNY. One was transported to a local hospital and the other was treated on the scene.
FDNY Battalion Chief James Fleming of the Bronx came to check that another fire did not ignite at the shop on March 31.
Firefighters were checking the building at three-hour intervals to make sure there weren’t new fires and the shop was also being assessed for asbestos, according to Fleming. A fence was also put up around the supply store to prevent bystanders from going near it and the block surrounding it was closed off by members of the NYPD as engineers inspected the building.
“Just looking at it ... that building is a 100 percent loss,” Fleming said March 31.
Multani was upset about the destruction to his store, which he opened two years ago. He estimates that hundreds of thousands worth of damage was done and he had a new shipment of products from local vendors that arrived the day of the fire at his electrical supply store.
“We left here at 6 p.m.,” Multani said about himself and his seven or eight employees. He is still waiting for his insurance company to come and assess the damage. “We had a lot of stuff. We had boxes, electrical wires, tubs, bases, a lot of stuff.”
The fire at the old dealership, located at 153-12 Hillside Ave., was reported at 9:24 p.m. and the FDNY responded to it within four minutes. There was heavy fire on arrival and 138 firefighters and EMS personnel were dispatched from 33 units to the three-alarm fire. No people were hurt during the blaze and it was placed under control at 12:08 a.m.
The DOB inspected the building for structural stability early in the morning on March 31, according to an agency spokesman. The inspectors observed severe fire damage throughout the property, including holes in the roof, broken windows and severely charred floors. Sections of the second floor had also collapsed into the first. The building’s steel structural I-beams were intact and unaffected.
The owner of the former car dealership, who wished to remain anonymous, said he wasn’t sure if arson played a role in the fire at the vacant space, which had graffiti on the windows.
The dealership had been empty for three months and he still had plans for the building, which he said had no graffiti on it when he last saw it two days earlier. He is waiting for an assessment of the building from his insurance company.
The block surrounding the dealership was closed off to the public the day after the fire with police tape and the DEP and National Grid were both at the scene.
An FDNY spokesman told the Chronicle that both fires remain under investigation by fire marshals on April 6.
