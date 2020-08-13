The NYPD is investigating two more fatal shootings in Queens that took place about an hour apart in the early morning hours of Sunday.
According to the NYPD, officers from the 114th Precinct in Long Island City responded at 3:27 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a man being shot in front of 103-40 40 Ave. just across the street from the northern boundary of the Queensbridge Houses.
They found Madgey Saleh, 23, of the Queensbridge Houses, lying unconscious and unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. EMS personnel transported him to New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital in Flushing where he was pronounced dead at 4 a.m.
Later Sunday morning, at approximately 4:30 a.m., police from the 105th Precinct received a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in his lower back at 146-56 183 St. in Springfield Gardens.
Jonathan Distant, 25, of Murdock Avenue in the Bronx was taken by private vehicle to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
No arrests had been announced in either case as of the Chronicle’s publication deadline on Wednesday, and both investigations are continuing.
Also continuing is the steady increase in shootings and gunshot victims in Queens, according to NYPD CompStat figures through Aug. 9.
Year to date, while overall major, or index, crimes citywide are down 3 percent, murders are up 29.1 percent, with 244 as opposed to 189 at the same time in 2019.
Shooting incidents are up 78.8 percent, from 466 to 833. Shooting victims are up 84.6 percent, from 551 last year to 1,017 at of Aug. 9.
In Queens, major crimes are up for the year, at 8.8 percent in Patrol Borough Queens South, which incudes the 100th, 101st, 102nd, 103rd, 104th, 105th, 106th 107th and 113th precincts; and up 0.4 percent in Patrol Borough Queens North, with the 104th, 108th, 109th, 110th, 111th, 112th, 114th and 115th precincts.
Murders in Queens are up from 36 this time in 2019 to 40 as of last Sunday.
Shootings have skyrocketed this year with 150 victims in the borough this year as opposed to 87 this time last year. Queens South has seen a 102 percent increase in the number of shooting victims, from 51 this time last year to 103.
Shooting incidents in Queens South are up 127.5 percent, from 40 to 91.
Shooting victims in Queens North have jumped from 36 to 47, an increase of 30.6 percent; while shooting incidents have increased from 32 to 35.
Other crimes driving Queens stats up are auto theft, up 86.2 percent in Queens South and 33 percent in Queens North; and robbery, up 12.6 percent in South and 4.2 percent in North.
Burglary is up 39.5 percent in Queens North, while grand larceny is down 16.7 precinct. Both crimes have seen modest increases in Queens South.
Reported rapes have dropped significantly, including 33 percent in Queens North and 27.3 percent in Queens South.
While transit crime is down 17.3 percent in the city in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Queens has seen even larger drops, with a 17.6 percent decrease in Queens South and a 24.5 percent reduction in Queens North.
