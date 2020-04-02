The next election for Queens borough president may turn out to be twice as nice.
Gov. Cuomo on Monday declared that the April 28 special election to fill the post for the rest of this year will instead be held June 23, along with the Democratic primary for president. Primaries for state legislative races were already set for June 23 — but so were primaries for borough president.
Come again?
The April 28 borough president election was to be a nonpartisan affair, with candidates running on their own party labels. The winner would assume office and serve for the rest of 2020.
Then on June 23, candidates would run in primaries seeking party nominations for the general election Nov. 3. The winner of that contest would serve for the year 2021, filling out the remainder of the term won by former Borough President and now-District Attorney Melinda Katz in 2017.
Then another primary and general election would be held in 2021 for a new borough president who will serve his or her own four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2022.
Complicated enough for you?
But now the April 28 election has been moved to June 23. And what remains unclear — even to some of those involved in the campaigns — is whether the borough president primaries originally set for that day will be held at all.
It’s possible they won’t be, and that whoever wins the nonpartisan special election will serve as borough president through the end of 2021.
Or it’s possible that the special election and the primaries will be held on the same day. If that happens, a Democratic voter, for example, would vote once for a beep to serve the rest of this year and then again for a nominee to run in November in hopes of serving from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
The candidates in the special election are Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, retired Queens Executive Assistant District Attorney James Quinn, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and businessman Dao Yin.
Spokespersons for the Governor’s Office and the city Board of Elections did not respond to multiple requests for information by press time.
The media were not the only ones left in the dark.
One campaign source said that while “nothing is set in stone ... we don’t believe there will be a primary; obviously it wouldn’t be on the same date.”
“We too are still trying to figure that out,” said another campaign source when asked if the primary and general election would still be held. “We do know this is not a different special election, it’s just the same special election.”
Both sources said they believe that in the end, election officials will follow the recommendation of the Campaign Finance Board that there be no primary or general election, and that the winner of the special vote June 23 serve through the end of 2021.
“The problem is we just don’t know a lot,” one source said.
Along with the borough president race, a special election to fill the Southeast Queens seat of former 31st District Assemblywoman and now-Judge Michele Titus was moved from April 28 to June 23. So was the Democratic primary for U.S. president (there is no Republican primary because only President Trump qualified for the GOP ballot).
The CFB itself is unsure what will happen with the borough president race and any other special elections moved to June 23.
“It is unclear whether the primary/general elections for those races will be held,” spokesman Matthew Sollars said in an email.
“CFB recommends only holding special elections for those seats. Under that scenario, the special election winners would take office once the results are certified by the BOE and hold office until December 31, 2021. If the primary/general elections are held for these seats, the primary would also be held on 6/23. So, two elections run on the same day, potentially with different ballots available to different sets of voters.”
Asked whether it will be the mayor or governor who ultimately decides whether to hold multiple elections, Sollars said, “That is a good question. Sorry to say that I don’t have a good answer for you.”
