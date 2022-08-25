Two men driving an ATV toward the lower level of the Queensboro Bridge early last Friday morning died after crashing into the front of a Freightliner tractor, police said. Two officers who were reportedly chasing the ATV have been put on modified duty while the investigation continues.
Around 1:30 a.m. last Friday, police said, officers responded to a report that the driver, who has been identified as 22-year-old Bronx resident Angel Lopez, and the passenger were riding a 1999 Yamaha Chappy ATV westbound toward the lower roadway of the bridge. They hit a 2014 Freightliner tractor, causing them to fall onto the road. Lopez was then run over by the rig’s back wheel, causing severe trauma to his head and the rest of his body; he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The passenger, who has yet to be identified, also sustained severe trauma to his head and body; he was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor was not injured and remained on the scene, the NYPD said. The crash occurred near the junction of Queens Plaza South, Jackson Avenue and Queens Plaza East.
A source familiar with the matter said the ATV had been stolen.
At press time, the Highway Collision Investigation Squad was still investigating the incident.
This comes as Mayor Adams and the NYPD have cracked down on ATVs, dirt bikes and other unlicensed vehicles, which have been known to flood the streets — often in packs — citywide.
Pat Lynch, president of the New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, objected to the officers’ punishment. “These police officers and cops across the city have been told to prioritize getting illegal bikes and ATVs off the streets, because the community is sick of them,” he said in a statement. “They should not be punished for doing the job they were sent out to do.”
The New York Times identified the officers as Niketas Janios and Marya Cardona Quintero; when the Chronicle asked the NYPD for confirmation on those names, its press office said via email, “The officers are modified pending an ongoing investigation.”
