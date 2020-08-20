Two Hollis men have been charged with the 2002 murder of Jason Mizell, better known as DJ Jam Master Jay of the hip-hop group Run-DMC, in a 10-count indictment unsealed Monday in federal court in Brooklyn.
Authorities allege Mizell was killed as the result of a falling out with one of the men over the distribution of about 10 kilos of cocaine.
Karl Jordan Jr., 36, and Ronald Washington, 56, were charged with murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder, according to a statement issued by the office of Seth DuCharme, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Jordan, who was arrested Sunday, also will be charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and seven counts of cocaine distribution. He was scheduled for arraignment via video conference on Monday.
Washington already is in federal custody and will be arraigned at a later date.
If convicted they face minimum sentences of 20 years up to life in prison or the death penalty.
Mizell was killed by a shot to the head at his Jamaica recording studio. No arrests have ever been made in this case until now.
DuCharme announced the charges in a press conference attended by NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison and Daryl McCormick, acting special agent-in-charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and in a subsequent press release with comments by McCormick; NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea; and William Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office.
DuCharme noted the case already was an old one when he worked on it as a new prosecutor in 2008.
“It was one of the first cases I worked on,” he said. The arrests took place just over a month after DuCharme returned to the office as acting U.S. attorney.
“There are certain crimes for which the passage of time affords no safe harbor,” DuCharme said. “And murder is one of them.”
He accused Washington and Jordan of “cold-blooded murder.”
“The charges announced today begin to provide a measure of justice to the family and friends of the victim, and make clear that the rule of law will be upheld, whether it takes days, months or decades,” he said. “This is the first step in the process ... It is way too soon for self-congratulations.”
“The gunshots that rang out in a recording studio in Queens nearly 18 years ago, taking this pioneering rap artist’s life, have been answered,” Shea said in his statement. “Today’s indictment shows that no amount of time passed can erase the commitment of our NYPD detectives, federal law enforcement partners and prosecutors in the Eastern District, to the pursuit of justice.”
McCormick said the ATF never believed the case was unsolvable.
“For nearly 18 years, one of these alleged perpetrators walked freely, thinking he’d gotten away with murder. But today, thanks to the unwavering efforts of the investigators and prosecutors, two individuals will answer for their crimes.”
The investigation allegedly determined that the motive for the shooting was a dispute over roughly 10 kilograms of cocaine that Mizell had purchased from a supplier in the Midwest. The cocaine allegedly was supposed to be sold in Maryland.
Washington became involved in a dispute with an unnamed partner in the deal, after which Mizell allegedly told him that he would be cut out of it.
Authorities allege that Mizell was at the 24/7 Studio, a recording studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, on Oct. 30, 2002 at about 7:30 p.m. when Washington and Jordan allegedly entered the premises armed with guns.
According to court filings, Washington allegedly pointed a gun at another person who was present and ordered that person to lie on the floor. Jordan allegedly approached Mizell and fired two shots at close range, striking him in the head and wounding another individual.
