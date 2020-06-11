Neither Sandra Choi nor Melquiades Gagarin, Democrats running to unseat Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) in the upcoming June 23 primary for the 6th Congressional District, have held political office before, but that is precisely what they both believe makes them attractive candidates.
“I have lived a professional experience that we need right now,” said Gagarin, who believes that his life in the working class will allow him to relate to his constituents better than his competitors. “There hasn’t been a job I’ve held where at one point or another I didn’t find myself doing policy advocacy on Capitol Hill or up in Albany. To have an understanding that it’s not a top-down approach ... We need the political courage to change that.”
Gagarin, who boasts experience as a congressional aide to former Rep. Anthony Wiener representing the ninth district, which included parts of what are now in the sixth district, and advocating on Capital Hill for criminal justice reform, plans to introduce legislation to increase affordable housing, support the Green New Deal and work toward justice for immigrants, which includes shutting down detention centers and abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“I think we can’t talk about our platforms without the present context,” Gagarin said. “We have to acknowledge we’re living in one of the most dangerous moments in history and need actual policy changes.”
The pandemic has accentuated the problems the district previously had, Gagarin said, especially the issues of rising rent and displacement of the diverse communities that have inhabited the neighborhoods for generations.
“We’re in the middle of an affordability crisis,” he said. “The community says [Meng] doesn’t show up for them.”
Gagarin vowed that in his fight for working-class residents, people of color, immigrants and the elderly, he won’t accept campaign donations from corporations, the fossil fuel industry or real estate developers, a claim he says Meng can’t make.
“We can’t ignore the influence that money has. Look at her donors — you look at her votes in Congress, not at what she says, and you will see that she puts the needs of her donors before the needs of the working class community,” Gagarin said.
Though Gagarin said that he is more left-leaning than Choi, they both share many views, such as on Medicare for All, immigration and criminal justice reform.
“This district needs a legislative agenda that is rooted in the needs of the people — working toward universal healthcare, creating a pathway for undocumented members of our community and creating an inclusive economy,” said Choi, who has worked in Washington, DC, under Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and then-Rep. Charles Rangel (D-Manhattan), as well as for the Department of Commerce’s Trade Promotion Coordinating Committee’s State and Federal Working Group.
Choi grew up as a member of the working class, which she claims provides her with the advantage in “bridging the gap” between constituents and Congress.
Choi promises to work for those “who’ve been left behind,” which includes fighting to expand Social Security so that seniors won’t retire into poverty, providing employment opportunities and other benefits to veterans and supporting the Equality Act to protect the LGBTQ+ community.
The pandemic and ongoing protests to end police brutality and racial discrimination provide proof that change in representation is needed, according to Choi. Her campaign focus has shifted to helping the community with its immediate needs, which mainly include surviving job loss and securing daily rations, and have opened her eyes to how badly a change is needed.
“For me it’s more important now than ever to have new leadership, new voices in Congress that can really advocate for the changes we need. Our old ways won’t do,” said Choi.
Despite her challengers’ claims, Meng said her years in the position prove she’s the best choice.
“Experience matters,” Meng told the Chronicle in an email. “I bring valuable experience to the position which has proven my ability to deliver results for my constituents.”
Among her accomplishments, Meng co-sponsored the Medicare for All bill; co-chaired the Kids’ Safety Caucus, the first bipartisan group in the House of Representatives that addresses kids’ safety issues, and brought the Department of Veterans Affairs into her district office each month to provide assistance to local veterans. She also listed her involvement in obtaining funds to open a Small Business Development Center in the district, passing provisions into law to combat excessive airplane noise over Queens, working to improve mail delivery, helping to avoid potential post office closures, passing legislation to combat telephone scams and more.
Meng said that if she were to be re-elected, she would “support legislation to reform the draconian criminal justice laws that led to mass incarceration, add accountability and transparency to our police systems, and establish a process of national reckoning and reconciliation for four centuries of racial injustice.”
“I have and will continue to be a leader in the effort to expand access to health care, in the fight against climate change, and pushing for tougher gun safety laws,” said Meng. “I have and will continue to stand up to the Trump administration, and fight back against the President’s divisive rhetoric and xenophobic policies. I have and will continue working with our labor unions to ensure safe working conditions; fighting for women and equal pay; protecting Social Security and Medicaid; ensuring that veterans receive the support and services they earned; fighting for affordable housing and underrepresented communities such as the working families and immigrants that make our district great; and being a voice for the voiceless.”
CORRECTION
This story has been updated to correct statements made by Gagarin on his experience on Capital Hill and in Albany.
