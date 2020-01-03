Two boys saved in pond on Christmas

Two boys fell into Strack Memorial Pond in Forest Park on Christmas but were saved.

At around 3 p.m., officers arrived and saw the two boys, ages 10 and 12, just out of the water being assisted by FDNY and EMS. Both were transported to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

A third child pulled the two from the icy water, using a nearby wooden rescue ladder, according to reports. Strack Pond has several of those on its shores, along with warning signs noting “Danger: Thin Ice.”

“One of them threw a Parks Department ladder out on the ice,” a witness told the New York Post. “They had gotten themselves out before cops got here.”

The pond is the same one where Anthony Perez, an 11-year-old, drowned in February 2018 attempting to save a friend. Perez was able to pull his 12-year-old friend out of the ice before falling in himself.

Nearly a week before the Christmas incident, city Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver warned against venturing out on ice.

“With the sudden and extreme drop in temperatures, our waterbodies have begun to freeze, and this is when they can be most dangerous,” Silver said in a statement. “No matter how fun the ice may look, anyone walking on the ice is taking a big risk with their life.”

Some of the agency’s ice safety tips include never going on water bodies that appear frozen; caregivers making sure children aren’t unattended near iced-over waterbodies; lying down immediately to distribute your weight if on ice and you hear it crackling; and calling 911 immediately if you see someone falling through ice and not attempting to make a rescue by yourself.