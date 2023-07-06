Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are wanted for using a stolen truck to take two ATMs in two separate crimes, scoring about $7,000.
The 2003 white Ford F250, which had a trailer attached to it, was reported stolen to the NYPD on May 13 at 3 p.m. The vehicle was parked in front The Home Depot located at 75-09 Woodhaven Blvd. on the Forest Hills-Glendale line, and the owner noticed it was missing at 9:30 a.m. It is unclear how the vehicle was removed and there is no surveillance video footage of the incident, police said.
A week later, two men rammed the truck into the front windows of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 168-22 Union Tpke. in Hillcrest, jumped out and stole an ATM that held approximately $4,600. They then fled to parts unknown, according to the police investigation. There were no injuries and the store was closed when the crime was reported at 4:35 a.m. May 20.
The same men stole a second ATM at a BP gas station at 252-02 Union Tpke. in Bellerose on June 20, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was used to back up into the machine, which was outside. The ATM, which contained approximately $2,400, was knocked over and one of the thieves was able to remove it. The second man was driving. While the gas station was open at the time of the incident, which was reported at 5:30 a.m., there were no injuries.
The crimes were committed in the 112th, 107th and 105th precincts, respectively.
Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
