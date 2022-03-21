Two people have been charged in the stabbing that occurred outside of John Adams High School in Ozone Park last Tuesday.
Jamia Dean, a 20-year-old woman from Ozone Park who lived just two blocks away from the school on Rockaway Boulevard, and a 16-year-old male were both arrested on Monday and each charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
According to police, just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dean and the 16-year-old allegedly approached two students, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, across the street from the school. The male suspect stabbed the two male students.
Both victims were transported to the hospital with “serious physical injuries,” according to an NYPD Crime Stoppers poster.
The 16-year-old male suffered stab wounds in the leg and back, and was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.
The 17-year-old male suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.
Both suspects fled the scene on foot.
“Two of our scholars were assaulted and sought shelter inside the school,” Principal Pedro Cubero wrote in a letter to parents on the day of the incident.
“We immediately notified the NYPD, our Borough Safety Director and School Safety as well as trained staff who administered first aid.”
The letter continued, “We assure you that every precaution was taken and will continue to be taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff members.”
