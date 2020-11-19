A hostage situation in Richmond Hill began late Tuesday and ended early Wednesday with five people, including an infant, being rescued and two armed men surrendering to police.
At approximately 8:45 p.m., police responded to a robbery in progress at 103-28 125 St. Officers were informed by a 36-year-old woman who was with her infant daughter that two unknown men were inside with firearms, according to police.
The NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit, hostage negotiation team and aviation responded. Other hostages included women ages 33, 62 and 92.
ABC reported that the men let the 36-year-old and her baby leave. Two other women were released about two hours into the standoff and the fifth woman was let out soon after that.
NBC said the men asked the NYPD for a pizza to eat — which they did not get — and that they allegedly asked to speak to their own families during the negotiations.
Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the two men surrendered without incident, according to police. Two firearms were recovered at the scene and no injuries were reported.
“A Queens home invasion turned into a hostage situation,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted. “@NYPDSpecialops & Hostage Negotiation Unit members worked to de-escalate & safely get the hostages out, & took the armed suspects into custody this morning — all without a single shot being fired. Great work by your police!”
The men, ages 35 and 51, were taken into custody with charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.
News reports say a 36-year-old resident of the home had died of cancer in October and that the men believed he had a large amount of money in the house.
