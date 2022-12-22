Tween earns Patriot scholarship 1
COURTESY PHOTO

Kristina Raevsky, 12, of Forest Hills has been awarded a $2,500 Young Patriot scholarship from the Rush and Kathryn Limbaugh Family Foundation for a five-minute video she submitted to a contest run by the group.

In the video she discussed her views on patriotism and how they were shaped; as well as her hopes of running for office some day. She learned of her selection in a phone call from Kathryn Limbaugh, widow of the pioneering conservative radio talk show host.

Kristina already has written two paperback books, including a novel that runs through American history.

