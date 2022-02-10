Not every constituent complaint that comes into the offices of Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) and state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) is related to the New York City Housing Authority.
But with any single call or email, it might be a good bet.
And with a leading complaint being that work request tickets are closed without the work being done, the legislators have submitted bills aimed at making the process as open to public scrutiny as those of some other city agencies.
The NYCHA Accountability Act would make the information on the tickets searchable for the public and require detail on all work that was done to resolve a complaint.
“Ever since I came into office we’ve taken complaints on all kinds of issues, but especially NYCHA,” Barnwell said. “People call us, and whether it be about mold, no heat, or no hot water, paint issues, whatever it is, it runs the gamut. The protocol currently is to call NYCHA and get a ticket number with verifiable information for the case. But time and time again the ticket will be closed without any more information. So you have a call about no heat and you follow that complaint, it’s closed. But you have no heat still.”
Both Barnwell’s bill, A.8612, and Ramos’ S.7859 can be viewed and downloaded from the Assembly and Senate websites. They would require NYCHA to set up a database. Listed co-sponsors of Barnwell’s bill include Reps. Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway), Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village).
Ramos said the Woodside Houses in her district have been without reliable heat for weeks, “Including today,” she said Tuesday afternoon. Her constituents complain about work that never seems to be finished or get a follow-up.
“We want to make sure we are using technology, and simple technology at that, in order to provide more accountability in the system,” Ramos said. “I’ve worked in the city’s administration. I’ve been around a long time dealing with a lot of issues like this. It is unconscionable that such a large agency — it is underfunded, but it has enough capital funding to be able to actually carry out these repairs — has no way of tracing information on a single website. That’s just unacceptable in this day and age ... The city can’t continue to be a slumlord.”
She said their aim now is to round up co-sponsors and get the attention of leadership.
“We might be able to get it in the budget,” Ramos said.
Barnwell said the bills should not pose an overwhelming burden on the agency.
“It’s like 311 and the Department of Transportation, which have public, searchable tickets,” he said. “I can look things up without having to go back and forth with anyone. NYCHA doesn’t have that.”
Barnwell said the agency already has the ability to implement the changes the bills would require.
“Because they have the database,” he said. “They just have to make it public. The bill also protects privacy. It doesn’t give out anyone’s name. It doesn’t give anyone’s address. It doesn’t give an apartment number or phone number. There is no identifiable information. Just a ticket number.”
Barnwell said right now his staff can’t trace a constituent’s complaint online because only residents can have accounts within the system. And, like residents, they must rely on NYCHA to get back to them with the relevant information.
“You don’t want to send us information? Great. But you’re not getting back to the residents, either,” he said.
Both legislators said there is undoubtedly some trouble due to separate and overlapping jurisdictions of the city, state and federal government over public housing.
“I think that’s often the case, especially with some of the repairs and the open tickets,” Ramos said.
“Obviously that doesn’t help, without a doubt,” Barnwell concurred. “Funding is an issue for sure. But trust me, at the end of the day, there’s still the ability to not close [unfinished] tickets. Overlapping jurisdiction has nothing to do with closing out cases.
“Just don’t close the case! People are living in homes with mold, living with no heat, no hot water and these tickets are being closed without any examination? Without the situation being examined or addressed?”
