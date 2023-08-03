The NYPD’s 112th Precinct welcomed all to Forest Hills Tuesday evening for its annual celebration of National Night Out Against Crime.
In the top row at left, Precinct Commander Capt. David Cordano received a proclamation from the city, presented by Sheriff Anthony Miranda, as 104th Precinct Community Council President Heidi Chain, left, and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman look on. At center, Irene, Laura and Tony Toscano stopped by with their handsome golden retriever Red. And at right, officers from the 112th Precinct greeted all visitors at MacDonald Park.
In the second row, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz received a gift from the Community Council in recognition of their work together. At a booth by the park, the Forest Hills-Rego Park Community Emergency Response Team helped people prepare for the worst. At right, 112th Community Affairs Officers Keith Tuohey and Chris Desantis presented the department’s Civilian Commendation Award to Rachel Kellner of Aigner Chocolates of Forest Hills.
In row three, Chain presented awards to members of the precinct’s auxiliary officers for exemplary work. The Rego Park-Forest Hills Lions Club members were out in force, while at right, Susan Yany and May Eng of the Red Cross gave out fire safety tips and information on how to receive free smoke alarms.
At near right, DJ Dave Swirsky kept the crowd entertained all evening. At far right, Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio says hello to Red.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.