Mark your calendars: The Tuesday Morning Music Club of Douglaston is preparing for its monthly show on Feb. 28.
Starting at 11 a.m., musicians will take the stage at the Community Church of Douglaston, located at 39-50 Douglaston Pkwy.
The upcoming show will spotlight several different pianists, including Tuesday Morning Music’s own Paul Morin. In addition to some of his own compositions, he will perform classical works by Frederick Chopin, Claude Debussy and Philip Glass.
The Tuesday Morning Music Club will also welcome a guest performance from piano duo Madalina Danila and Hugh Sung. They will play music by Mel Bonis, Moritz Moszkowski, Camille Saint-Sa‘ns, James Cohn and Aram Khatchaturian.
Admission to the event is free; tickets are not required. All attendees must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination and wear masks during the performance. No exceptions will be made.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.