The overpass that carries Francis Lewis Boulevard over the Long Island Expressway will be named in honor of Det. Anastasios Tsakos, the highway patrol officer who died after being struck nearby by an allegedly drunk driver last year, Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) announced Thursday.
The announcement, made at St. Francis Preparatory School, comes in the weeks following the anniversary of his death near Exit 26. He was 43.
Tsakos had served with the NYPD’s Highway Unit 3 for 13 years; he was posthumously promoted to detective.
Both Rozic and Stavisky spoke of his dedication to the force.
“Detective Tsakos served honorably in the NYPD and his tragic, untimely loss has been felt in the hearts of many,” Rozic said in a statement Thursday. “Today’s gathering to memorialize his heroic life is a clear reflection of the love and respect felt for him.”
Stavisky added that the overpass’ renaming was “fitting.”
“The ‘Detective Anastasios Tsakos Memorial Bridge’ will not only keep his memory alive, but will also serve as a reminder of his heroism and line-of-duty death,” Stavisky said in a statement.
The state Senate has already passed the necessary legislation, while it is still in committee in the Assembly. Upon its passage and signing into law, new signage will be added along the LIE, leading up to the overpass.
