Five Transportation Security Adminstration agents assigned to John F. Kennedy International Airport, one at LaGuardia Airport and three assigned to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to statements issued by the agency through March 24.
All are undergoing medical care and are being quarantined at home. The TSA said employees who were in contact with the agents in the 14 days prior to their testing positive have been alerted so they can take appropriate medical precautions.
All security checkpoints at the airports remain open. The TSA said it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and public health officials in New York City and New Jersey.
“At the same time, we continue to see officers demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism and hard work as they continue to report to duty to screen passengers and their belongings to help ensure the highest levels of security,” the agency said Tuesday. The TSA said it is committed to being transparent in providing the public with information.
