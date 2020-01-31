Trump wins on immigrant funds

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed President Trump’s administration to go ahead with a change to the “public charge” rule on legal immigrants receiving government assistance, in a case fought by a Queens-based advocacy group.

By a 5-4 vote, the court held that the administration can “expand the government’s ability to refuse green cards or visas for legal immigrants determined to be a ‘public charge,’ or dependent on public assistance,” as reported by Politico. “Those using or likely to use Medicaid, food stamps and other safety net programs would face greater scrutiny from immigration officials.”

“This decision will hurt immigrant communities,” said Javier. H. Valdés, co-executive director of the immigration advocacy and assistance group Make the Road New York. “The Trump administration’s public charge rules attack our loved ones and neighbors by imposing a racist wealth test on the immigration system. We will continue our fight in the courts to stop this reckless policy in its tracks.”

Other challenges to the rule are expected in lower courts around the country.