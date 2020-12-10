Nearly a month after Election Day, the New York City Board of Elections finally released its official results for the 2020 general election, which may be a hard pill to swallow for Democrats.
While there’s no surprise that former Vice President Joe Biden won the largest share of the vote in a city where the majority of registered voters are Democrats, the final results show President Donald Trump building on his support from the last election cycle. Across the city, Trump improved his performance in most Assembly districts.
New York City swung toward Trump by 4.7 points between 2016 and 2020, according to the certified city BOE results.
This year, Trump received 22.6 percent of the city’s total votes, and Biden got 75.7 percent.
But in 2016, Trump got 17.9 percent. Hillary Clinton received 78.4 percent.
The 2020 outcome broke records for early and mail-in voting. Turnout overall was way up by over 300,000 votes. Over one million votes were delivered through early voting. The mail-in system yielded a record 662,314 absentee and military ballots as well as 33,980 affidavit ballots, with 24,596 ballots that fell into other categories.
Overall the certified results show that Biden won the city by a landslide with a total of 2,321,759 votes — 1,630,077 more than the 691,682 Trump received.
But in Queens, the president won an even greater share of the vote than he did citywide — and grew his margins from 2016 too.
This year Trump won 26.8 percent of the 794,498 votes total in the world’s borough. That’s up from 21.6 percent of the vote in 2016. Biden received 71.6 percent in Queens this year, whereas Clinton got 74.8 percent in 2016.
But the declining margins of the Democratic presidential candidate’s victory are not the only spot of relative bad news for Queens Democrats in the election results. Three of Trump’s biggest margins in the borough were in the four majority-Latino Assembly districts.
Across the U.S., Trump improved his margins in 78 of the nation’s 100 majority-Latino counties, according to Politico. In parallel with that national trend, the New York City data strongly suggests that Latino voters in Corona, Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Woodhaven also swung for Trump.
There are important caveats to that conclusion. For one thing, the Census data that contains the racial demographics of these neighborhoods is from 2010, so there is an argument that the change in population could account for some of the changes in voting patterns. Third-party candidates also were a stronger draw in 2016, which potentially could account for some of Trump’s increases.
Despite that, neither Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) nor Assemblywoman-elect Jessica González-Rojas, representing two of the four majority-Latino districts, said they were surprised. They had met conservative Latino constituents while canvassing.
“What I do know is that we’re not a monolith,” said González-Rojas, who added that it was difficult to give a comprehensive profile of the conservative voter in her district based on campaign outreach.
“I didn’t see a resounding trend that I could tell. A lot of it was quick interactions in the street,” she said, but added that she suspects that more conservative voters are second- or third-generation immigrants, male and possibly more economically secure.
“I think unfortunately the Democratic Party has a lot of work to do in the Latinx community,” González-Rojas said.
“During a presidential election, we aren’t necessarily paying attention to the down-ballot races in a state like New York,” said Cruz, whose district runs through East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights into Corona. She was the only one of the four Democratic representatives in majority-Latino districts who received more votes than Biden in her race, indicating that over 700 voters may have split the ticket between her and Trump.
“It has a lot to do with religion,” Cruz said.
Abortion was a driving factor among conservative Latinos in her district, she said, which contains Catholics and conservative Pentacostal parishioners as well as a growing population of Adventists.
Queens County Republican Chairwoman Joann Ariola, on the other hand, chalked the increases up to public safety.
“The message of public safety and the bail reform was a really big issue. That’s in all communities,” Ariola said. “When we were campaigning across the borough that was the main thing that we emphasized.”
Ariola has maintained from the moment that she was elected head of the Queens County Republican Party in 2017 that it needs to diversify its ranks. She said that the party worked with groups from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds to register more Republicans, and to find candidates to present a credible challenge in Assembly districts with Democratic majorities.
While her strategy did not yield Republican victories for any down-ballot races, it did draw down the margin of Democratic dominance in two of the borough’s most conservative districts.
When the absentee votes were tallied for state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), their victories were slimmer than years past.
In 2016, Addabbo received 62 percent of the general election vote. In 2018, he received 64 percent. This year, he got 51.6 percent to his opponent, his second-time Republican challenger Tom Sullivan’s 44.4 percent.
Pheffer Amato had a slightly higher cushion, but still lower than the past two election cycles. She received 58.3 percent of the vote to her opponent, Peter Hatzipetros’ 36.4 percent.
