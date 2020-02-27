The Army Corps of Engineers has reported that the Trump administration suspended funding for the study of a seawall project designed to protect the city from flooding during dangerous storms.
The project had called for the construction of a seawall, which would’ve cost $62 billion. According to a statement made by the Army Corps in The New York Times, it is highly unusual for a Corps project to lose funding after it has already been in the works for more than two years and seen several million dollars spent.
“The decision by the federal government to suspend funding for the US Army Corps of Engineers’ $19 million study on storm protection measures that would protect our coastlines from rising sea levels and storms like Super Storm Sandy, which devastated parts of my district, is not only wrong, it is terribly irresponsible,” state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. said in a released statement. He added that he hopes to see the study resumed so the area is protected if another massive storm hits.
The barrier had drawn criticism since it addressed flooding only from storm surges and not from rising sea levels or runoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.