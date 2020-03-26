After days of negotiations with the White House, Senate members drafted a $2 trillion economic stimulus package designed to alleviate pandemic-driven economic distress, the largest emergency aid package in U.S. history, but it has yet to pass, with neither the Senate nor House vote scheduled at press time.
Although not all details are available, the measure is designed to provide economic relief to American workers and industries struggling as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. It includes $250 billion in direct aid to Americans — such as cash payments of $1,200 to American workers making up to $75,000 — $350 billion in loans and grants for small businesses, $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies, according to a March 25 CNN report.
The bill would also prohibit top government officials, such as President Trump, his family and members of Congress, from gaining loans or investments from Treasury programs in the stimulus.
Until the early hours of Wednesday, Senate Democrats had banded together to block the package over concerns that it did not protect union employees or the working class as well as it protected corporations, claiming big business would be provided too much funding without enough oversight and that it failed to provide adequate funding to hospitals and healthcare workers. They also requested tax credits for solar energy and wind energy and new emissions standards for airlines. Republicans retorted, claiming Democrats were taking the opportunity to fulfill their left-leaning agenda.
Gov. Cuomo issued a March 25 statement rejecting the current proposal, claiming it would be “terrible” for New York State because it wouldn’t provide the COVID-riddled state with adequate funding.
“This is despite the fact that New York State is incurring the greatest costs as we have the highest number of cases in the country,” Cuomo said. “New York State has 30 times the number of cases as Texas’s 1,031. The gross political manipulation is obvious ... Compounding this inequity is the fact that New York State contributes more to the federal government than any other state in the nation. It is just another case of politics over sound policy.”
Once voted affirmatively in the Senate and House, the measure will be the third response to the outbreak — on March 18, President Trump signed a relief package that included free COVID-19 testing and paid emergency leave. A week earlier, he signed an $8.3 billion package that included funding for federal public health agencies’ virus testing and potential treatments, and to aid governments to respond to the threat, as well as relief for small businesses, a provision that Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) announced went into effect March 20.
The provision allows New York small businesses that have suffered economic losses due to the coronavirus to apply for disaster loans up to $2 million. Provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration, the loans aim to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue, and can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable or other bills that cannot be paid at this time.
“Small businesses play an integral role in our economy and throughout our communities. Our government must continue to be there for them during this difficult and uncertain period, and I urge all impacted businesses to take advantage of this critical assistance,” Meng said in a prepared statement. “As Congress works on a third relief package for families, I will continue to advocate for and support policies that help small businesses during this time of need.”
The same day, Meng sent two separate letters to Trump requesting action. The first requested a plethora of aid “to the nation’s most vulnerable citizens,” on housing, hospitals, education, the census, immigrants, the workforce, families, small businesses, prisons and discrimination against Asian Americans. Meng led the city Congressional delegation in a second letter, calling on Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to immediately address the shortage of personal protective equipment and medical technology.
“As our nation grapples with this ever-intensifying public health crisis, it is imperative that nobody gets left behind,” said Meng. “The President must act.”
