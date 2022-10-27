Mayor Adams was in a Halloween mood on Monday as he helped cut the ribbon on the newly redesigned open street along 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.
But while he was emphasizing trick-or -treating fun for kids next week, some nearby residents who have been fighting the project were ready to put a rock in Adams’ candy bag.
Adams and Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said their Trick-Or-Streets will designate dozens of streets throughout the city, including 34th Avenue and seven others in Queens, car-free from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
The Open Street section of 34th Avenue now is known as Paseo Park
“As we permanently open the gold standard, Open Street on 34th Avenue, we hope every family and every child has a safe and enjoyable Halloween with special evening Trick-Or-Streets across the entire city,” Adams said. said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
“This program brings together communities and city government to promote safety, community, and fun, and I want to thank all our partners on the ground for their contributions,” he added. “Happy Halloween, New Yorkers!”
“I am incredibly excited to build on the triumph of our thriving Open Streets program by launching our first ever Trick-Or-Streets initiative this Halloween, providing greater access to safer, shared community spaces,” Rodriguez said.
Published and broadcast reports said a number of area residents who are dissatisfied with Paseo Park booed and heckled speakers during the ceremony.
One group that has organized against the changes is the Jackson Heights Co-op Alliance. The group has hosted a series of meetings for residents who are concerned about safety, parking and other matters.
Among their concerns are the concrete street structures and metal barriers that some say pose a danger in emergencies by blocking first-responder vehicles.
They also claim that it presents difficulties for disabled residents who are dependent on Access-a-Ride to get around.
