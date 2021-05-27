The Tribeca Film Festival is coming to Queens!
For its 20th annual extravaganza, the famous film festival is presenting free screenings throughout city green spaces this June, including at three Queens parks:
Flushing Meadows Corona Park
• “In the Heights”; June 9 at 7 p.m.;
• “2020 Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G”; June 18 at 6 p.m.; and
• “The Sixth Sense”; June 18 at 8 p.m.
Rockaway Beach 30th St. Playground
• “Belly”; June 10 at 5:30 p.m.;
• “Raising Victor Vargas”; June 10 at 8 p.m.;
• “Johnny Mnemonic”; June 11 at 5:30 p.m.;
• “Kiss the Ground”; June 11 at 8 p.m.;
• “Moana”; June 12 at 2:30 p.m.;
• “Stateless”; June 12 at 5:30 p.m.;
• “The Host”; June 12 at 8 p.m.;
• “Perfume de Gardenias”; June 13 at 4 p.m.; and
• “Landfall”; June 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Astoria Park
• “Selma”; June 19 at 2:30 p.m.;
• “Just Another Girl on the IRT”; June 19 at 5:30 p.m.;
• “Daughters of the Dust”; June 19 at 8 p.m.;
• “James and the Giant Peach”; June 20 at 3 p.m.; and
• “Love and Basketball”; June 20 at 5 p.m.
Reminiscent of summertime block parties, the in-person screenings of new premieres, family-friendly films, Black classic retrospectives and more are designed for people to safely gather picnic-style and experience great movies with family and friends. The festival is working in concert with the state Department of Health to ensure all public gatherings are in full compliance with following required Covid-19 protocols.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2REhGGn.
